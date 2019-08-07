Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 173,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,630. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

