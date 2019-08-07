Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.