Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,206,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,489,000 after purchasing an additional 358,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.