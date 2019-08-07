Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.74. 2,782,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

