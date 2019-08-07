Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varex Imaging updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.25 to $1.45 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 120,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $35,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $87,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $15,042,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $7,468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

