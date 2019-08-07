Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Vector Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,916. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vector Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 92.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 213,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

