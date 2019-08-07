Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.