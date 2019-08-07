Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $210,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,055.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $624,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

