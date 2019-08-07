Vereit (NYSE:VER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vereit (NYSE:VER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vereit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS.

VER traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 17,948,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vereit has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 10.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vereit by 268.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vereit by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,671,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,209,000 after purchasing an additional 764,101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vereit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Vereit by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 760,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

