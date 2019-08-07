Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 149,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,761. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.45. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veritiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,327,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.