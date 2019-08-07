Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

