Vesuvius PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 478.60 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 655.89 ($8.57).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.