VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $223,080.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00247090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.01225726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000398 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

