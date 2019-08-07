Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,083. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.60. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.