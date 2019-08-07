Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 84,400 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of CBS worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CBS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in CBS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 784,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

