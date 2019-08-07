Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $13.90 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 3,191,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,312. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

