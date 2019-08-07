Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of HCP worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 228,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

