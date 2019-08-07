Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 25,900 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.