Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 99,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,278,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

