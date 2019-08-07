Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 292,200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 292,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,694,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 608,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,952. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

