Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 81,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,001,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.