Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The company has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.