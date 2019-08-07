Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total value of $8,693,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total value of $578,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.73. 1,165,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $213.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

