Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Viveve Medical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 265.51%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVE remained flat at $$0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,871. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Viveve Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

