VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VVUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 29,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.83. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

