Voise (VOISE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 113.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Voise token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Mercatox and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Voise has a total market capitalization of $137,195.00 and $115.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Voise

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

