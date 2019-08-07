Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $319.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.04 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

VOYA stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 3,150,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,561. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In related news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 479,079.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.