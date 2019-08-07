Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 181,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $5.02.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.