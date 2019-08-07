Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.56 ($107.63).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €66.32 ($77.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 52-week high of €130.25 ($151.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

