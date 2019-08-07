Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $148.81, but opened at $141.87. Walt Disney shares last traded at $134.86, with a volume of 28,602,759 shares traded.

The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 318,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,495,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,113,000 after buying an additional 187,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

