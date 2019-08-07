Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

DIS stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

