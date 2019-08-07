Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,192,000 after acquiring an additional 703,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after acquiring an additional 334,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,389,000 after acquiring an additional 414,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. 473,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $145.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

