Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,136,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 203,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 886,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

