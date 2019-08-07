Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,637 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,372. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26.

