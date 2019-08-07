Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

