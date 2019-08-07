Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $644,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. 1,220,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,651. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $73.94 and a 52 week high of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.