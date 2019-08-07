Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,578,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,276,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,739. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89.

