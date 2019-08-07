Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 322,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 85,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,534. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

