Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,238 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. 152,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

