Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,835,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 221.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 112.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $16.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,961. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $296.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.07. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.