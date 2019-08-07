Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 288,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 147,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $175,824.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,066 shares of company stock worth $657,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.