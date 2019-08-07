Washington Trust Bank Purchases 870 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 173.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 81,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,543. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Nomura cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

