Washington Trust Bank Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 375.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

FedEx stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 113,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.