Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.