Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,681 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

