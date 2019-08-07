Washington Trust Bank Sells 697 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 350.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,970 shares of company stock worth $3,112,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 1,210,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

