Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Director Purchases $79,800.00 in Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Director Thomas Miller bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WTRE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Watford in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Watford in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth about $321,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.