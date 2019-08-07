WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.72. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $149.38 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

