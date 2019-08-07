Webster Bank N. A. Sells 755 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 54,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

