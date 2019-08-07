WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, RTT News reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.53 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.53 EPS.

WEC opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 61,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,987,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $5,879,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,976 shares of company stock valued at $38,081,954. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,016,000 after buying an additional 356,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 498,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

